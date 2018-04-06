Jimmy Butler Will Return From His Knee Injury Against Denver

Getty Image

Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves held their collective breaths on Feb. 23, 2018, as Jimmy Butler went down with a knee injury that required teammates to carry him off the floor. In the coming days, it came out that Butler had suffered a meniscal tear and needed to go under the knife.

But despite the fact that Butler needed surgery, there was optimism that he would only need 4-6 weeks to get back on the floor. Fast forward to Thursday night — five weeks and six days since Butler got hurt — and the Timberwolves’ superstar is slated to come back.

Prior to tip off for Minnesota’s game against Denver, it was announced that Butler, along with Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose, is active.