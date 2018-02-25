Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is expected to undergo surgery on his injured right knee, but it’s not nearly as bad as many fans feared. The Minnesota Timberwovles star went down with what looked to be a nasty injury on Friday night, being helped off the court with many assumed would be a significant injury.

But Saturday brought slightly reassuring news: The Timberwolves announced that Butler’s injury is related to his meniscus and not a ligament, though they were not more thorough than that. Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau was mum about the extent of Butler’s injury and didn’t give a timetable when asked what he may be doing, even though Butler reportedly told people he would try to make it back onto the floor this season.

Thibs says Butler is reviewing all his options with doctors and will get a second opinion. Thibs declined to reveal what kind of tear Butler sustained and declined to speculate how long Butler would be out. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 25, 2018

Tom Thibodeau will address reporters here in Minnesota shortly. But Butler is telling people he plans to be back for playoffs. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 25, 2018

Soon after this, we learned that Butler will likely choose to go under the knife with the hopes of being back for the playoffs. Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported that Butler is eyeing surgery and, if all goes right, will miss at least a month.