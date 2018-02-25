Jimmy Butler Will Reportedly Have Knee Surgery With The Hopes Of Returning In 4-6 Weeks

#Jimmy Butler
02.24.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is expected to undergo surgery on his injured right knee, but it’s not nearly as bad as many fans feared. The Minnesota Timberwovles star went down with what looked to be a nasty injury on Friday night, being helped off the court with many assumed would be a significant injury.

But Saturday brought slightly reassuring news: The Timberwolves announced that Butler’s injury is related to his meniscus and not a ligament, though they were not more thorough than that. Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau was mum about the extent of Butler’s injury and didn’t give a timetable when asked what he may be doing, even though Butler reportedly told people he would try to make it back onto the floor this season.

Soon after this, we learned that Butler will likely choose to go under the knife with the hopes of being back for the playoffs. Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported that Butler is eyeing surgery and, if all goes right, will miss at least a month.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP