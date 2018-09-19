Getty Image

If Jimmy Butler has his way, the Minnesota Timberwolves will trade him to one of three teams: Brooklyn, New York, or Los Angeles. Usually when that last city gets thrown out, it’s because a player wants to move to the Lakers. Instead, Butler would prefer it if the Timberwolves would make him a Clipper.

It’s possible that Butler ends up in the purple and gold, anyway, as Minnesota could trade him wherever it wants due to his lack of a no-trade clause. But it is fascinating how Butler wants to go to the squad that is viewed by many as the “other” team in Los Angeles, which begs the question: why?

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it might stem from Butler’s desire to go somewhere where he would be the man. In the case of the Lakers, it turns out getting LeBron James might have cost them an opportunity to get Butler.