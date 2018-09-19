Jimmy Butler Apparently Finds Playing For The Lakers ‘Less Appealing’ Now That LeBron James Is There

#Jimmy Butler #LA Lakers #LeBron James
Associate Editor
09.19.18

Getty Image

If Jimmy Butler has his way, the Minnesota Timberwolves will trade him to one of three teams: Brooklyn, New York, or Los Angeles. Usually when that last city gets thrown out, it’s because a player wants to move to the Lakers. Instead, Butler would prefer it if the Timberwolves would make him a Clipper.

It’s possible that Butler ends up in the purple and gold, anyway, as Minnesota could trade him wherever it wants due to his lack of a no-trade clause. But it is fascinating how Butler wants to go to the squad that is viewed by many as the “other” team in Los Angeles, which begs the question: why?

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it might stem from Butler’s desire to go somewhere where he would be the man. In the case of the Lakers, it turns out getting LeBron James might have cost them an opportunity to get Butler.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERLA LAKERSLeBron JamesMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP