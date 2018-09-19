Getty Image

The basketball world got turned on its head on Wednesday afternoon, as a report indicated that Jimmy Butler’s time in Minnesota might be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Butler reportedly requested a trade during his meeting with the organization’s brass on Tuesday, and now, the everyone is wondering what will happen to one of the best two-way players on earth.

Butler reportedly gave the Timberwolves a list of 1-3 teams where he would prefer a trade, although Minnesota can do whatever it wants, as Butler does not have a no-trade clause. However, if the team does decide to honor Butler’s request, we now know which three teams he prefers to play for during the 2018-19 season and, possibly, beyond.

Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the list, which includes the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the New York Knicks.