There Are At Least Eight Teams Interested In A Jimmy Butler Trade

Despite Tom Thibodeau’s best efforts, it appears the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to grant Jimmy Butler’s trade request, and do so soon.

Thibodeau has balked at the idea of trading the star guard, but owner Glen Taylor has reportedly stepped in and made it clear Butler is to be dealt and dealt soon. Taylor doesn’t want the drama to loom over everything the team does during training camp and his standpoint is understandable, but it will certainly make for some tension between he and Thibodeau — and bring Thibs’ future with the team into question.

In any case, a deal getting done seems to be just a matter of time, but things are slow-moving as of this moment. That doesn’t mean things can’t change, as trade talks can always escalate quickly into an actual framework of a deal being put together, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, talks haven’t yet become serious with any teams.