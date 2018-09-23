There Are At Least Eight Teams Interested In A Jimmy Butler Trade

#Philadelphia 76ers #Portland Trail Blazers #Los Angeles Clippers #Jimmy Butler
09.23.18 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Despite Tom Thibodeau’s best efforts, it appears the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to grant Jimmy Butler’s trade request, and do so soon.

Thibodeau has balked at the idea of trading the star guard, but owner Glen Taylor has reportedly stepped in and made it clear Butler is to be dealt and dealt soon. Taylor doesn’t want the drama to loom over everything the team does during training camp and his standpoint is understandable, but it will certainly make for some tension between he and Thibodeau — and bring Thibs’ future with the team into question.

In any case, a deal getting done seems to be just a matter of time, but things are slow-moving as of this moment. That doesn’t mean things can’t change, as trade talks can always escalate quickly into an actual framework of a deal being put together, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, talks haven’t yet become serious with any teams.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Portland Trail Blazers#Los Angeles Clippers#Jimmy Butler
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSHouston RocketsJIMMY BUTLERLos Angeles ClippersMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESPHILADELPHIA 76ERSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP