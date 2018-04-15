Joel Embiid Has Passed The NBA’s Concussion Protocol But Remains Out For Game 2

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers
04.15.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers thumped the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their first round series, lighting it up from the perimeter en route to a 130-103 win to take a 1-0 series lead. The win made it 17 in a row for the Sixers and the ninth in a row without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat out as he continues to work back from a concussion and having surgery to repair a facial fracture.

Embiid has been optimistic about his chances to return to Philly’s lineup soon, but notes it will continue to be up to the Sixers doctors to determine when he returns. On Sunday, Embiid cleared one of the final major roadblocks to his return to the court, passing the NBA’s concussion protocol, as reported by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, although he will still sit out Game 2 of the series.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP