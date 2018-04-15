Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers thumped the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their first round series, lighting it up from the perimeter en route to a 130-103 win to take a 1-0 series lead. The win made it 17 in a row for the Sixers and the ninth in a row without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat out as he continues to work back from a concussion and having surgery to repair a facial fracture.

Embiid has been optimistic about his chances to return to Philly’s lineup soon, but notes it will continue to be up to the Sixers doctors to determine when he returns. On Sunday, Embiid cleared one of the final major roadblocks to his return to the court, passing the NBA’s concussion protocol, as reported by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, although he will still sit out Game 2 of the series.