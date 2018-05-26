Joel Embiid Dunked On A Trash-Talking Pickup Basketball Player

05.26.18 7 mins ago

@FeliciaRicci on Twitter

Imagine, if you will, you’re living in Philadelphia and like to play pickup basketball. It’s a legendary streetball city and has a 3-on-3 culture all its own. It must be exciting to go to a court on a nice day and get some shots off. You never know who might show up.

Like, what if Joel Embiid shows up? He’s bored, not playing professional basketball at the moment, and still healthy enough to get some run in in the offseason for the first time in a long time. Would you let him take some shots and give him some room? Or would you trash talk The Process and get yourself in a situation where you have to guard the 7-footer?

It seems the latter actually happened on Friday, as Embiid was caught on camera dunking on a hapless hoopster who was apparently “trash-talking” the Sixers forward.

