Joel Embiid is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season. The Sixers big has been in full possession of his powers on a near nightly basis and, as a result, has kept Philadelphia near the top of the Eastern Conference standings as they look to exorcise some demons leftover from disappointing postseason showings the past few years.

Embiid and teammate Ben Simmons were both set to appear in the All-Star Game last weekend in Atlanta, but they were both abruptly ruled out due to COVID protocols. Both had apparently recently visited a barber who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Of course, that didn’t stop Embiid from joining the fun from his hotel room, where he couldn’t help but notice how many of his All-Star colleagues had gotten fresh shape-ups for the festivities. Embiid was forced to miss Thursday’s game against the Bulls as he continued to quarantine, but according to multiple reports, including head coach Doc Rivers, will be made available against the Wizards on Friday.

The Sixers say Joel Embiid will be available for tonight’s game against the Wizards. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 12, 2021

There’s been no word, however, about when Simmons might return. Embiid’s numbers through the first half of the season have been ridiculous. He’s averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds on 52.1 percent shooting from the field and 41.6 percent from downtown.