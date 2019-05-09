Joel Embiid Falling All The Time Is On Purpose To Avoid Injuries

Getty Image

Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant big men in the NBA, when healthy. The Sixers’ center who missed the first two seasons of his career with injury, and most of his third, has emerged as a superstar and taken it upon himself to finish “The Process,” of which his being drafted while injured was a part of.

Embiid has battled a sore back and, most recently, an illness that has sapped his energy and effectiveness at the worst possible time for the Sixers. Heading into Game 6, Embiid is hoping to dig deep in order to find a spark that can extend the series back to Toronto, as he promised Drake would happen.

There are few big men as incredibly skilled as Embiid on both ends of the floor, with a fluidness to his game befitting of a guard rather than a 7’1 giant. At the same time, he can appear to be the clumsiest human in the arena at times, with how often he crashes to the floor, leaving Sixers fans holding their breath until he climbs back to his feet and trots back to the other end of the floor.