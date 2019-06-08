Getty Image

There might not be a team and a fanbase having a harder time watching the 2019 NBA Finals than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors’ Eastern Conference Semifinal foes were so maddeningly close to taking down Toronto and possibly beating Milwaukee en route to the NBA Finals, but a brutal Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena and Kawhi Leonard hitting the walk-off shot to end all walk-off shots spelled doom for Philly.

Fast forward to Friday night, and Joel Embiid is still not fully over the loss. After the Raptors knocked off the hobbled Golden State Warriors, 105-92, to take a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals, Embiid took to Twitter and summed up what he was feeling in one word.