John Calipari Upset With NBA Draft Eligibility Rules

Appearing on Mike & Mike in the Morning this past Friday, Kentucky coach John Calipari had some interesting thoughts about the NBA Draft eligibility rules implemented before the start of the 2005-2006 season:
“I don’t agree with the rule now. I think that, one, kids should be able to go directly to the League if that’s what they choose to do. And if they go to college, they should stay two years or maybe three. The way it is right now it’s really hard…”
On one hand, one could sympathize with Calipari. He’s losing freshmen John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Daniel Orton, Eric Bledsoe and junior Patrick Patterson to the Draft this year, and as he tells Mike & Mike, “At times it was like coaching eighth graders because we were so young.” On the other hand, Calipari recruits these types of players knowing that they’ll be coveted first-round picks throughout their freshman year. Yeah, he can’t know for sure who’s going to bolt for the NBA, but we’re pretty sure he knows what players like Derrick Rose and Tyreke Evans are going to do when he recruits them. According to Calipari, he had no idea that Bledsoe or Orton were going to be one-and-done players, but does saying this make him look any better?
Diehard college basketball fans must be upset with the more-recent trend of players bolting after their freshman year. There’s players like Carmelo who, at the very least, came to Syracuse for a year and left after delivering a National Title. But then there’s players like Rose and Wall who came to Memphis and Kentucky, respectively, hoping to do the same thing, only to ultimately fall short. When they leave these programs after one year, fans can’t help but to feel slighted.
The issues surrounding the draft eligibility rules will never end, but at this point in time, many people agree that forcing players to wait a year after high school before making the jump has worked out well for college and the NBA. With the way he recruits, though, Calipari raises different questions: How should coaches go about recruiting now? Do they recruit the best talent knowing there’s a very good chance the players will bolt after one year, or in attempt to build a true program, do they recruit players knowing the players can’t make an early jump to the League. Do they build a team prepared for a one-and-done shot at a National Title, or a team like Cornell and Butler that make a March Madness run because they have learned to trust each other and grow over time?
What do you think? How should coaches go about recruiting now? What’s your current stance on the NBA Draft eligibility rules?
I wanted to add one thing… it might be working out for college basketball and the NBA, but I don’t think it is working out for the kids… one year of fake college does nothing for them.
The NBA makes money, CBB teams make money, and hopefully the kids have a prosperous NBA career (and shoe endorsements). But the kids’ needs aren’t being put first, and this is sad.
I agree with Coach Cal… either right to the league, or two years of school.
Coaches… look at Tom Izzo… back to back Final Fours… no “one and done’s” on his roster. You CAN win without recruiting these types of players. I could be wrong, but MSU was a blown Achilles tendon away from a National Title this year…
The NBA is a business. If Stern thinks that requiring at least one year of post-high school experience improves the quality of play in the League, he has an obligation to enforce the current rule. If college coaches don’t want to deal with one-and-done players, stop recruiting them. I have no sympathy.
they should be able to make their own decisions. there shouldn’t be any requirement. if a 14 year old can find someone to pay them millions to play a game, they should be able to (of course with parent’s permission since they’re under 18). but my point is, there should be no minimum, maybe age 18 to avoid child labor stuff. it’s up to the check writers to decide who they’re gonna pay and how.
i don’t think everyone has the right to entertain me with professional basketball. they should at least meet certain qualifications.
smurf is right, the nba like any other business has the right to set any qualifications they want to work there.
most places you need at least a high school diploma or ged to work there, many places require a college degree or certain number years of experience. so why do people fuss over the nba’s qualifications?
“And if they go to college, they should stay two years or maybe three.”
I don’t have an answer to this “problem,” but I know Cal’s suggestion is definitely not the answer.
If you allow kids out of high school to go directly into the draft, you simply need to be aware of and accept all of the consequences this may bring–namely the problems with having young men aquiring wealth so suddenly.
How should coaches go about recruiting now? The same way they have been recruiting. Does the game really change just because of the Cats’ exodus to the L? I don’t think so? Yeah, coaches realize that they won’t have some of these kids for more than a year, but I’m sure they simply recruit them anyway and try to just win it, like Kentucky this year. The risk of passing over these players is too great–if you DON’T recruit these guys, do you just let them go to rival schools and end up having THEM eliminate YOU in the conf. tourneys?
On the other hand, I don’t think forcing prospective NBA’ers to stay in school for 2-3 years as Coach Cal mentions. All this will lead to is more of those “fake school”-type situations where kids are not doing anything academically in school, simply biding time till draft day. This will also lead to more Brandon Jennings-type situations (which in itself, isn’t necessarily a bad thing).
One year of college ball makes a much bigger impact on these kids than going prep to pro. I can’t take Calapari seriously because he has recruiting violations at every school he coaches. He’s the last person I’ll listen to regarding early exists. I bet his pitch centers around making his potential recruits NBA ready.
@papasmurf – I completely agree that the NBA has the right and “duty” to require this in order to improve the product but i’m also disturbed by all of the one-and-done players that aren’t Carmelo. 2 years would make some more sense to at least get these kids an Associate’s degree in something, but Stern probably fears these guys going to Europe and not coming back. One year is a smarter window because it doesn’t let players adjust. Would Jennings have come back if he had to wait 2 years instead of 1? probably, but the question becomes harder. Again, I see why Calipari’s upset but it’s his fault and finding the line between recruiting someone you know will be there for a year and less talent that will be there for 3 will be what recruiting becomes about more and more
I know this would never happen, because the NCAA would never go for it, but here’s my plan.
Change the NCAA rules and the NBA’s rookie salary rules so that a young player could enter the draft, get drafted, sign a contract, but stay in college for a year or two while he matures, not making as much as they would in the NBA, but still getting paid to play basketball by the team that drafted them.
If you structure the deals right…
It’s good for the players – they get paid to play basketball without ending up in the league before they’re ready.
It’s good for the league – you can take a young player, keep him in college while he develops, and if he doesn’t work out it costs you a bit of money, but you can avoid paying a bust millions of dollars.
It’s good for college basketball – because the payment to players is completely independent of their programs, it should clean up some of the shady booster-related dealings in basketball.
…
You would probably want to have some provision where a team could bank a guy in college for at most two years or until he graduated (whichever came first), at which point another team could sign him if they didn’t give him a rookie contract.
If you’re LeBron James, you’d still go straight to the league from high school, but if you’re Amir Johnson, you’d get paid to go to college for a couple years while you developed your offensive skills, and if you’re Kwame Brown, you get paid to go to college, but at the end of four years when they realize you haven’t really developed, you don’t make it to the league, but at least you have an education.
It should be noted most of these kids hoppin to the NBA only have to finish 1-2 semesters of school. (or 1-2 semesters of work the girlies will do for them). The last half of the year has nothing to do with eligability for the tournament etc. I doubt that half a year of college is going to help any of them in the long run.
Why should fans feel slighted? I would be happy if Wall came to my school for a year. I am getting a kick out of what the media is doing. Also its a big deal now kids are leaving since a Calipari coached team is losing a lot. Im not a UK fan but Uk would have won it all if they didnt have a horrible shooting night. Dook is wack and just got lucky they didnt have to play KU, UK, MSU or Syracuse.
Tom, I agree – Dook is wack.
Why should there be any connection at all between NCAA eligibility and NBA Draft eligibility? I think a player should be able to to declare for the draft as many times and as often as they like between graduation from high school and the completion of four years of NCAA eligibility. Let the NBA market decide who’s ready.
If a player out of high school gets drafted and they’re ready, then they play.
If a player out of high school gets drafted and isn’t ready, then they ride the pine or go to the NBDL. (It is a “development league” after all. It works for the MLB.)
If a player out of high school doesn’t get drafted, then they should be able to go to college and try again later.
Why should the two have to be connected? It’s not the college’s responsibility to improve the NBA’s product and Stern pushing off that concern to the NCAA through an age requirement is not working or fair.
DH: Just because a high school player enters the NBA does not mean that a team is forced to pick him or play him. If the player lacks the talent, the NBA teams can not draft the player and he can head to the D-League or Europe.
Being eligible for the draft does not equal being drafted which does not equal being on a team which does not equal playing time.
I understand that the NBA has a right to run its business as it chooses; but, then, so does the NCAA. One cannot support the NBA’s right to a one-year requirement, but disagree with the NCAA implementing a 2 or 3-year requirement.
I believe that high school players should be able to enter the draft and most of them should go undrafted and head straight to the D-League. However, the best players like LeBron james, Dwight Howard, etc should be able to begin their professional career when they are ready, which for LeBron may have been after his sophomore year of high school.
Velvet Elvis,
Stern isn’t placing the responsibility on the schools. No kid has to go to school. He can play professionally elsewhere – like Josh Childress.
You say, “Let the NBA market decide who’s ready.” Well, David Stern represents the NBA market. He works for the owners, and he has decided that that high schoolers need an extra year of experience – college or elsewhere. If the NBA doesn’t like it, they can replace Stern.
The NCAA creates college elegibility requirements, not the NBA. The NCAA deserves far more blame in the problems than the NBA.
Fair enough, Papa Smurf. I guess my argument applies to the NCAA more accurately. Why should the NCAA create such stringent rules about their players applying to play professionally? What harm would there be in welcoming these players back into the fold should the NBA not draft them? I could have applied for professional positions in my field as a college student. My college wouldn’t have told me I can’t come back the next semester for applying. Even if I was on a scholarship.
calipari needs to get real – this is the same guy that leaves a trail of recruiting violations at every school he leaves- now he has the audacity to criticize the system?? like all the other people making this same point, calipari knows the personnel he’s going after- he doesn’t want a bunch of 1 and doners, then dont recruit them!! simple as that
Velvet,
That’s a legit argument. My main beef is with the NCAA and the colleges, not the NBA. The NCAA and colleges run a money-making meat market revolving around numerous individuals (certainly not all) who have no business calling themselves student-athletes; then they try to blame the NBA for all of their problems. The NCAA and the colleges should be looking out for the welfare of these individuals if they are willing to make absurb profits off of their backs.
Nowadays, the “in” thing to do is to bust on the NCAA. And I won’t say that it’s NOT deserved. I will agree that the NCAA is a business, and many of their policies are motivated by the almighty dollar. But let’s hold some of the other parties accountable as well.
Many of these players already know going into college that they don’t plan on staying anymore than a year–that the one year in college is simply a waiting game as they bide their time before becoming eligible to enter the draft. That one or two years of college ends up being a shammockery. These dudes don’t intend to get an education, much less an associate’s degree.
Did the NCAA tell them not to take advantage of the classrooms around them? Did David Stern tell them that the only studying they should do is the backside of coed hoes?
Put some of the blame on these cats as well. If you’re 18 years old and don’t understand the value of an education, that’s your bad. If you end up like Leon Smith, good for you.
“At this point in time, many people agree that forcing players to wait a year after high school before making the jump has worked out well for college and the NBA” What?? This was supposed to be a rule that ‘helped’ the players! Not the institutions! Whose to say John Wall can’t go pro after high school, its his choice. People need to stop acting like they know what is best for these people. This is rule is criminal.
Who is to say that the NBA should allow certain people in the league? John Wall could have gone pro immediately – just like Brandon Jennings.
The NBA has rights too. You can’t force it to take players it doesn’t want.
I want a 52″ flat screen for $5. Why can’t I force Sony to give it to me for $5? Because Sony has a right to run its business.
this age rule or high school rule is FOOLISH and does not really seem to be helping anyone.
not the kids/players, not the NBA and not college basketball.
….
and the underlying tone of the argument is RACE. always has been, always will be
The 19 y.o. rule absolutely helps the NBA. You don’t see as many busts not that high schoolers have to play a year against better competition in college or even in Europe. The teams get to make better informed decisions and hence don’t waste as much money on untested young kids.
How is the underlying tone related to race?
@heckler.
i disagree its helping the NBA a lot. The main reason for this rule is talent evaluation, because for every lebron, kobe and howard there are far more disasters of people getting drafted who are 7ft stiffs or hyper athletic but nothing more.
high school ball just has too high of a difference in quality to be able to accurately scout for nba purposes.
The age limit doesn’t ban anyone from playing basketball professionally. it just say’s that the NBA as a league is no longer willing to give millions of dollars to unproven players. if young athletes want to get paid to play basketball, there is europe and the D-League
@#15 brian, your absolutely right no one “has” to draft a high school player.
the scouts and gm’s should be held accountable for drafting busts and it shouldn’t be a crappy players fault for having the pressure and burden of being a high draft pick.
however, like jdstorm said, there were a lot more “disasters” getting drafted out of high school then all-stars.
we know these busts continue to land nba jobs, so my point is to limit the amount of low quality players and focus on more quality drafting which the age limit does.
don’t you feel sorry for the poor folks who bought $50+ tickets because their team drafted over hyped kwame brown’s? i’d rather wait for a college freshmen kobe or lebron then 10 kwame’s.
p.s. kwame brown could be the sole argument for not drafting out of high school.
Melo is different. He could have gone to the NBA if he wanted after high school. Back then the rules allowed it and he would’ve been drafted in the 1st round of Amare’s draft class.
He chose to go to college. Nobody could really expect him to stay longer than 1 year at SU, after all he could’ve been in the NBA a year earlier.
So it was even sweeter that Melo delivered a national chip in what turned out to be his “gap year” from high school hahaha =)
The Tyrekes and John Walls of the world, they’re in college because they really don’t have the choice to go to the NBA just yeat.
Not that I am any type of Calipari fan or believe he spouts words of wisdom but I do agree with him. From the college aspect if you do not go straight from high school to the pros you should stay for 2 or 3 years like baseball does it hasn’t hurt college baseball or pro baseball the MLB is happy because if they get a more finished product out of college. If they gamble on a high school player, they have several levels of a farm/develop league system for his development.
As far as the NBA is concerned they are a business and like many have stated up here and I have stated on other posting they have a right to put whatever qualifications that they deem best to get the best person to fill a position in their company. All these ignorant ass people talking about the NBA should allow these players to do this and that. Why should they give players who mask deficiencies playing against high school player millions of dollars that never pan out and now they are trapped in a contract with a bum player with poor work ethic. This could happen to them with a college player but you have much more time to see them against top competition and you cane better notice weaknesses both physically and socially. If the NBA wants to make it so player have to go to graduate school to play that is their business (if you could do that without red-shirting). We need to stop saying what they need to let these players do to make it easier on them. We don’t do that when kids say they want to architects, engineers, lawyers, or doctors. If the requirements get harder we tell kids to work harder to meet the requirements. Except for basketball we want to tell the damn company to make the requirements easier for the people trying to get hired. That’s like telling the medical board and hospitals or any other job, make it easier for me to get a job, make it so I have to have less experience. If you step back and look at it, it sounds ignorant as hell.
Needs to be like MLB. Straigh to the pros or college for three years. Would improve the NBA and college ball.
Wow Calipari gets criticized at every message board. Eddie Sutton’s Assistant gets caught paying a player to come to Kentucky,almost causing the wildcats the NCAA equivalant of the death penalty, and Eddie Sutton goes on to become a hall of fame coach and was never critisized on par with Calipari. Calipari nor his staff have ever been found guility of anything. Two former players of Calipari’s violated rules, they lied to coach Calipari and their schools. How is Coach Calipari suppose to read minds. If a kid says he is clean and evidence at the time supports it what is one suppose to do. These lame people need to get a life. It’s innocent until proven guilty in this country and Calipari nor his assitants have ever done anything wrong. As for one and done players it does not matter. They can win championships too. It just depends on how they gel and how the cards fall. In the end I will take talent any day. Good Job Coach Calipari. Go Cats.