Tacko Fall has turned into a bit of a phenom this year. Fall, who at 7’5 is one of the tallest players in basketball history, doesn’t get a ton of run in Boston, but whenever he gets into a game, he usually causes the crowd at TD Garden to erupt. Sure, these moments usually come when the Celtics are comfortably ahead late in games, but it’s obvious that fans in Beantown and all of his teammates really love the big man.

One such Celtics fan, we’ve come to learn, is none other than John Cena. The West Newbury, MA, native is a fan of his local NBA squad, and with Friday night’s edition of Smackdown taking place in Boston, Cena got the chance to return to WWE in the same building where the Celtics play their games.

Fall got the chance to head backstage, where he was introduced to the 16-time world champion, who very rarely looks short but was dwarfed by Boston’s reserve center.

While it seemed like a cool moment for Fall, he believes his grandmother is going to be even more hyped about the two meeting.

My grandma gonna be so pump when she sees this lol https://t.co/SyBbuXTlJf — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) February 29, 2020

He didn’t just get to meet Cena, as Fall ran into noted Cleveland Cavaliers fan The Miz, too.

I do not know how this would happen, as the event is on the same day as a Celtics home tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks, but I really hope we can somehow get Fall down to Tampa for WrestleMania 36.