John Wall in, Andray Blatche out

While the Wizards are still introducing their new franchise point guard (John Wall) and figuring out what to do with their old one (Gilbert Arenas), the team’s power forward of the future just suffered a major setback. Andray Blatche broke his left foot earlier this week, and following surgery yesterday is expected to miss about three months. Coming off his breakout half-season — the Antawn Jamison trade opened up a starting spot, where Blatche averaged 20 and 8 boards down the stretch — this was arguably the biggest summer of Blatche’s career. If he worked on his game and maybe got in early on developing a chemistry with Wall, he could do big things next season … There’s a little Monta Ellis/Vlad Radmanovic twist to this story, though. Rumor has it Blatche broke his foot playing streetball in the same Berry Farms league in D.C. that Kevin Durant, Mike Beasley and Arenas have been known to frequent, but Blatche claims he got hurt working out at the Verizon Center. No mopeds or skis involved in this one, but keep an eye on it … In other injury news, Kendrick Perkins also has a torn ACL to go on top of the original MCL/PCL diagnosis, so he’s likely going to miss all of next season. If the Celtics weren’t already convinced 2010 was their last real year to win a ‘chip with the Pierce/Garnett/Allen core, that should put it over the top … Crazy how fast the NBA Draft fallout became less about the rookies and more about free agency — particularly LeBron James, whose current team didn’t even have a pick. General consensus said several teams made financially-motivated moves on Thursday with the intention of clearing up more cap space to make a run at LeBron and the rest of the stocked free-agent class. Before any of that, though, who made the biggest mark in terms of adding new talent? Our list of Draft Night winners includes notorious eff-ups Philly and the Clippers, while the losers include Minnesota and the Knicks, which surprised no one. And don’t forget the Hornets; one of our guys thinks they had the best draft of any team … BTW, in that Draft losers piece, does anyone else think Stanley Robinson appears too closely built like Maya Moore in that photo? That could be why he slipped to almost the last pick in the Draft … Bucks second-round pick Jerome Jordan (C, Tulsa) was traded to the Knicks. If he makes the team, dude needs to buy #23 off of Toney Douglas. It’d be interesting to see how many Knicks fans would buy a #23 Jordan jersey. Mike tortured their squad, but at the same time he’s a god in NY … Speaking of LeBron, reportedly he will meet with the teams courting him on a neutral site instead of going on a big free-agency tour. We get the feeling that “neutral site” will end up being LeBron’s living room, but cut him a break: He never really got to experience the whole college recruiting thing because everybody knew he was going pro right out of high school … Of the many trades completed on Draft Night, one rumor was that Orlando and Toronto talked about a deal that would have sent Hedo Turkoglu back to his old team. That makes zero sense for the Magic. They let Hedo walk precisely because they didn’t want to pay him a ton of money, so they’re going to bring him back now and pay him a ton of money when he might be significantly worse than he was the last time he suited up for the squad? … We’re out like mopeds …
JOHN WALL IN, ANDRAY BIATCHE OUT
Andray Blatche is one of the more talented PF’s in the league. Too bad he doesn’t care about winning all that much…
man, Indiana is such a mess, Lance Stephenson might fuck around and win their point guard spot, or at least battle with Steve Blake for it midway through the season(and Indiana loves white players–no joke intended, they literally love white people–I’m going on record with some nostradamus-ish that they sign him this summer).
Trade Hedo Turkoglu for Wince Carter, just so the Raptors fans can boo him 42 times a year at the Air Canada Centre instead of just twice.
lol @ #4…Tdot fans would literally boo him 42 times for the entire season.
Orlando is silly if they take Hedo back for that amount of money
Tdot hates Wince Carter so much that they’d boo him 42 times in 41 homes games? Damn.
CAN YOU PLEASE STOP USING THE LORDS NAME IN Vane its getting annoying now, whenver you need to DESCRIBE who IDOL worshipers worship, just call it ummmm an IDOL not a GOD…the proper use is IDOLIZED, so you would have said, at times micheal jordan was idolized in new youk. Oh and stop saying beast say phenom its really getting old now.
Didnt Perkins walk off the floor when he blow his knee?! Correct me if im wrong but damn!
So my Celtics are without Sheed, Perk, possibly without Ray and even Pierce is a FA… *sound of C fans including myself fainting*
How much is a time machine these days? We need KG ’04 version!
@Soopa
You may not have a time machine, but KG is going to start feeling like he’s back in 04 himself pretty soon, with not much help around him if all those pieces disappear.
ps.
Sherron Collins was picked up by the Bobcats if anyone cares.
@Scott
True. Sad, but true… This time around he just cant get 24/15/5/2/2 every night…
I disagree I think Hedo would probably still fit well with the Magic, and I’m looking for them to make some additional moves so it wouldn’t be that bad. The thing would be if Hedo really still want to play with the Magic, but they should have paid him the money and kept him last season anyway so I just look at it as correcting a mistake no matter what the outcome.
What karizmatic said…Like word for word.
No doubt Orlando shoulda just paid dude his money instead of bringin in Vince “Nick Anderson at the line” Carter.
They easily do better than they did this year with a healthy Jameer and Turkoglu happy.
If I’m the Raps, I ask for B Bass first and foremost.
Magic don’t appreciate him anyways, but he’d be a BEAST in Toronto.
In other news…
Black Stars, baby!!!!
Get it!!!
notice the uncapitalized g? thats the respect there. so dont worry about it. it aint in VAIN, V-A-I-N, not VANE. if we gonna be damn righteous, lets get it right, ok? HAHAHAHAHA
and preaching is the shit thats getting old. lets stay up to date, momma HAHAHAHAHAHA
BOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!
If Lebron truly cares about winning, first and foremost, then he should sign with OKC. Their team without Lebron can currently compete for the next decade or possibly longer. Lebron joining a core of Westbrook, Harden, Green, Durant, Ibaka just guarantees a championship. All they’ll need over time will be defensive minded bigs and they have championships guaranteed.