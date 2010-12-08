John Wall Player Exclusive: Reebok ZigTech Slash Great Wall

After rolling out the gold carpet in NYC, you knew Reebok was going to put together some heat for John Wall‘s debut in L.A. With that, check out the “Great Wall” version of the Reebok ZigTech Slash which features The Great Wall of China.

Note: The Chinese words on the shoe translates to “Humble & Hungry,” which is a saying that Wall lives by.

What do you think?

