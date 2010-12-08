John Wall Player Exclusive: Reebok ZigTech Slash Great Wall

After rolling out the gold carpet in NYC, you knew Reebok was going to put together some heat for John Wall‘s debut in L.A. With that, check out the “Great Wall” version of the Reebok ZigTech Slash which features The Great Wall of China.
Note: The Chinese words on the shoe translates to “Humble & Hungry,” which is a saying that Wall lives by.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Yuck.
why the great wall ?
Question: How do you make any ugly sneaker look uglier? Just add the Great Wall of China!
anybody played in them?
do they have an amazing performance upside?
Looks really tacky and cheap….
LOL at Brandon Jennings using the same saying on his Under Armour blog…
they are ok, but the “Gold Rush” PE’s are ALOT better
Actually like these. Reeboks finally comin to play. Its been a while but got to give them some credit.
I actually think the concept is pretty sick. Not really a fan of the zig zags but this is cool