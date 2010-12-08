John Wall Player Exclusive: Reebok ZigTech Slash Great Wall

#Style – Kicks and Gear
12.08.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

After rolling out the gold carpet in NYC, you knew Reebok was going to put together some heat for John Wall‘s debut in L.A. With that, check out the “Great Wall” version of the Reebok ZigTech Slash which features The Great Wall of China.

Note: The Chinese words on the shoe translates to “Humble & Hungry,” which is a saying that Wall lives by.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSJOHN WALLREEBOKReebok ZigTech SlashStyle - Kicks and GearWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP