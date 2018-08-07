Getty Image

It was a rocky year for the Washington Wizards, both and off the court, and some of that internal strife was their own making. They battled multiple injuries, namely to star point guard John Wall, who missed a significant chunk of the season, and in whose absence the team’s modicum of success quickly led to premature proclamations that they’d be better off without him.

Despite a tough stretch run to finish the season, Washington managed to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, and then proceeded to take the Raptors to six games before being eliminated. It was once again a disappointing end for a team that didn’t live up to expectations, despite a star back-court pairing and a solid supporting cast that was predicted to make a real run at the Eastern Conference crown.

Given the way they’ve underwhelmed the past couple of seasons, those expectations have been tempered heading into the 2018-19 campaign, and that’s been exacerbated by the rise of fledgling teams like the Sixers and the Celtics. Wall is certainly aware of how he and his squad have been somewhat written off now, but he’s taking it all in stride and using it as inspiration.