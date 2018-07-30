Getty Image

Dwight Howard, as it turns out, was much more coveted in free agency than initially thought. In fact, the Golden State Warriors were apparently intrigued in the services of the big man.

Howard was interviewed by NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Hughes and revealed why he choose the Wizards as the place where he wants to retire. He also revealed that the Warriors were interested in the him after his trade and release this offseason, perhaps before they decided to sign DeMarcus Cousins.