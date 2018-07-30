Dwight Howard Was Talking With The Warriors Before John Wall Helped Sway Him To Washington

07.30.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Dwight Howard, as it turns out, was much more coveted in free agency than initially thought. In fact, the Golden State Warriors were apparently intrigued in the services of the big man.

Howard was interviewed by NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Hughes and revealed why he choose the Wizards as the place where he wants to retire. He also revealed that the Warriors were interested in the him after his trade and release this offseason, perhaps before they decided to sign DeMarcus Cousins.

“Golden State called and I thought about them,” Howard told Hughes. “But once John sent me that message, I was like man. I couldn’t tell him at first, but I was like, ‘Man, I’m going to be a Wizard.’ That was my mindset.”

