Jordan Will Drop Black And White Levi’s Air Jordan 4s In Late June

Nike

Back in January, Levi’s and Jordan Brand released their first collaboration line with a denim Air Jordan 4 along with a reversable denim/Flight Suit trucker jacket. The success of the blue denim collab has led them to get back in the lab together for two more colorways, in black and white.

Jordan made the official announcement on Thursday morning that the Jordan x Levi’s Air Jordan 4s will get two more colorways and two more jackets for a June 30 release. We’ll start with the white, which is a clean look on the sneakers and the white/black jacket is a bit more subtle than it’s washed black counterpart.

Nike

The washed black sneakers have more of the in your face denim look like the original release, while the reversable jacket features red as a stark contrast to the black and a more in your face pop of color.