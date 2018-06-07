Jordan Will Drop Black And White Levi’s Air Jordan 4s In Late June

#Nike
06.07.18 57 mins ago

Nike

Back in January, Levi’s and Jordan Brand released their first collaboration line with a denim Air Jordan 4 along with a reversable denim/Flight Suit trucker jacket. The success of the blue denim collab has led them to get back in the lab together for two more colorways, in black and white.

Jordan made the official announcement on Thursday morning that the Jordan x Levi’s Air Jordan 4s will get two more colorways and two more jackets for a June 30 release. We’ll start with the white, which is a clean look on the sneakers and the white/black jacket is a bit more subtle than it’s washed black counterpart.

Nike

The washed black sneakers have more of the in your face denim look like the original release, while the reversable jacket features red as a stark contrast to the black and a more in your face pop of color.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike
TAGSJordan BrandNIKE

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP