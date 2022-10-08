An altercation at a Golden State Warriors practice this week made headlines, as Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face. There were plenty of questions that remained after reports of the fight started circulating, and then, TMZ published the video of the incident, which showed that the two went chest-to-chest at a practice, Poole shoved Green, and Green responded by throwing a right hook.

Thanks to TMZ, we now know what is alleged to have happened — and what was said — between the two in the lead-up to the punch being thrown. While Steve Kerr and Steph Curry both stressed that Poole’s attitude has not caused headaches during camp, TMZ claims that Poole’s expected big-money contract extension led to him carrying himself “in a cocky manner” in the days leading up to the altercation. This rubbed a number of teammates, including the extension-eligible Green, the wrong way.

When practice rolled around on Wednesday, TMZ reports that Green called Poole a “b*tch” on several occasions due to Poole calling fouls while the team scrimmaged. Then, they got into it over some chirping between the pair.

Things escalated when Poole allegedly said, “You know what it is, Draymond.” — seemingly bragging over the contract situation — and Draymond got in Poole’s face, allegedly saying, “No I don’t know, what is it?”

The Warriors have already launched an investigation to figure out the source of the video leaking to TMZ.