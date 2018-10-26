Fergie’s Ex Husband Called Draymond Green A ‘Prick’ For Laughing At Her All-Star Game Performance

10.26.18

TNT

Draymond Green reaction faces stole the show at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles in February, as he was captured by TNT cameras wondering what exactly Fergie was trying to accomplish when she sang at Staples Center before the game.

Green wasn’t alone in reacting to the anthem. There were laughs and lots of tittering, but he happened to be the one to break on national television. The reaction instantly went viral, and it quickly became the story of the weekend.

Green didn’t say anything bad about it when asked about the performance after the fact. But the faces, man. Here, for example, is another face Draymond made when asked about Fergie’s anthem.

YouTube

Honestly is definitely something Green brings to the table at every opportunity. Though he, again, didn’t say anything bad about Fergie’s performance. Again, let’s watch the tape.

