When Fergie tried a seductively jazzy version of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, the social media results were less than favorable. Apparently, she’s seen the response, because Fergie told TMZ today that sultry take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” didn’t go over as she intended, but that she still tried her best.
“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she explained. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”
A total clusterfuck of a National Anthem describes the state of the US pretty well.
I just listened to her version. Fuck you people who hate on it. Her voice was in perfect pitch. She conveyed the proper mix of gravitas and exuberance at singing her nations anthem. It was in the same vein as Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix.
Our anthem is if anything, a tribute to individuality and freedom. She nailed it.
dude, she hit a few nice notes, but MANY were FAR from perfect pitch. If you wanna give her credit for doing something different, fine, but it did not come out well. It was truly awful
I thought it was pretty silly, but she sang fine. It was just a really odd arrangement and odd phrasing. Best comedy sketch of the year.
Imma “risk taker” = Imma make some bad decisions
THANK YOU. You’re the first person I’ve seen use the word “Imma” in proper context in at least the last 10 years. I don’t know when it happened, but somewhere along the line “Imma” went from “I’m going to…” to “I am a…”.
We git it back on track, Vice.
You can tell how bad the product is when the only thing people are talking about is a shitty rendition of a song. 5 million people watched the game…that’s fucking terrible. 8 million people watched the pro bowl. How are these players getting $30-40 million a year? Economics will catch up with the league, and sports in general as people continue to pull their money away from professional sports.
Her performance was Fergilicious.
I can honestly say I’ve never enjoyed the anthem as much as I just enjoyed fergies. Was it dumb as hell? yeah, but for some reason it made me smile.
don’t ever hate on marvin gaye like that or compare fergies mess to him ever again. i would have sex to marvins version of the national anthem.
I think it’s fair to say she took a risk with honorable intent but executed poorly. We don’t need to pretend it was a better rendition than it was, but she doesn’t deserve scorn.