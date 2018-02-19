Fergie Issues A Statement Addressing The Criticism Of Her All Star-Game National Anthem Performance

02.19.18 3 weeks ago 13 Comments

When Fergie tried a seductively jazzy version of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, the social media results were less than favorable. Apparently, she’s seen the response, because Fergie told TMZ today that sultry take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” didn’t go over as she intended, but that she still tried her best.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she explained. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

