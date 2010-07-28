Josh Howard joins the movement in D.C.

How some of the mighty have fallen. A former All-Star and integral part of some of the Dallas Mavericks’ recent playoff runs, passed over for much of free agency as an injured head case, Josh Howard finally has a team.

Yahoo! Sports Marc Spears tweeted that Howard will return to the Washington Wizards for just one year. The deal is believed to be worth around $4 million with bonuses.

The 30-year old Howard is coming off a torn ACL, as well as his worst season since his rookie year in ’03-04. He played in just four games before hurting his knee last season after being traded to Washington.

While he may not be 100 percent by opening night, Howard will battle with the team’s other small forward, Al Thornton, for a starting wing position. Both figure to benefit greatly from the presence of John Wall.

However you feel about Howard as a player, this move is an extremely low-risk signing that could pay dividends for a young team that needs veterans to take some pressure off of Wall.