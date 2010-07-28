Josh Howard joins the movement in D.C.

How some of the mighty have fallen. A former All-Star and integral part of some of the Dallas Mavericks’ recent playoff runs, passed over for much of free agency as an injured head case, Josh Howard finally has a team.
Yahoo! Sports Marc Spears tweeted that Howard will return to the Washington Wizards for just one year. The deal is believed to be worth around $4 million with bonuses.
The 30-year old Howard is coming off a torn ACL, as well as his worst season since his rookie year in ’03-04. He played in just four games before hurting his knee last season after being traded to Washington.
While he may not be 100 percent by opening night, Howard will battle with the team’s other small forward, Al Thornton, for a starting wing position. Both figure to benefit greatly from the presence of John Wall.
However you feel about Howard as a player, this move is an extremely low-risk signing that could pay dividends for a young team that needs veterans to take some pressure off of Wall.
Josh Howard is a very talented player, and should he remove any mental/confidence barriers, will be an impact player and team leader.
It’s a solid move, but I was looking forward to seeing Thornton take over the starting role… looks like now he’ll be coming off the bench. Better team for the wiz I guess.
Nice contract, simple risk free 1 year deal fro a reasonable amount. Now if only T-Mac and Shaq could find teams and the NBA would be a nice place again.
Lakers should have picked him up instead of Steve Blake. Shannon Brown would have done fine as the full time backup pg
I also think Josh would have been a good fit for the warriors, who are suddenly lacking a swingman after letting Captain Jack, Maggette and Morrow go. And no, Dorell Wright does not count.
no way shannon brown can hold the backup pg spot for the lakers
steve blake all night long, baby
How did you ever get J-Ho to pose in a “natural high” t-shirt? That is hilarious. And stupid on his part.
I’m sorry my mistake. I thought this was about the wizards not the lakers. My mistake. God if the Lakers had signed lashame imagine how dominant they could be.
For the record Howard will be awesome in DC next year
The Wiz will have plenty of ballers on the
roster. Before it’s like we were content
with having five or six aight players.
Look at our bench Yi, Seraphin, Hinrich,
Young, Booker, Thorton, and Armstrong all
of them belong in tge NBA I couldn’t
always say that previous years
@5.
“Steve Blake all night long, baby”
Pause.
Josh looks like the Booty Warrior in this suspect picture…LOL
Either way he may just be a trade chip down the line for the Wiz. If he gets/shows his health and any signs that he still is a player at the price he will be a bargain for a team in contention…
LOL @ 9.
No, Howard wouldn’t have been a better pickup for the Lakers. Let’s see, the biggest concern during the Lakers run was their PG play, and the F position had Lamar Odom backing it up. Come on now.
LOVE this for the Wizards. You know how every year, a few good players seem to randomly latch onto someone else’s team and you’re like, “WTF?! Why can’t MY team get lucky like that?!” This is just what the Wiz need. A motivated (one year to prove himself) Josh Howard to help push a young player in Thornton? Love this move.
Now if only we could get out of the same division as the playoff Bobcats, Hawks, Magic, and the Heat…