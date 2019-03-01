Unpacking The Strange Saga Of Josh Jackson Missing A Suns Fan Event

It’s been a wild season in Phoenix. The Suns have been a slog this year, looking for little bits of optimism amid another lottery-bound offseason. There are some reasons for hope in the long-term, like the pairing of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but on the whole, it might be best for everyone if this season would just end.

Here is a story that reinforces that things have been really, really weird lately. Back on Feb. 27 — the same day as a report that the NBA is concerned with the situation in Phoenix — second-year wing Josh Jackson was slated to appear at an event at a local grocery store, sponsored by Dos Equis. It sounds like a nice enough time, and Suns fans apparently turned out to meet the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The issue: Jackson no-showed the event, and according to For The Win, was celebrating a friend’s birthday at Fogo de Chão 10 miles away. There is no word on whether Jackson did this intentionally or just forgot to go, although I suppose you can make the case pretty easily that posting on Instagram that he was somewhere else is a sign that it was an honest mistake. Or you can make the case that it would be sending a message to someone that he had no intention of attending said event. Anyway, remember this, because we’ll get back to it momentarily.

