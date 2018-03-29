Getty Image

The Cavs bounced back after looking flat in a 98-79 loss to the Heat in Miami on Tuesday with a dominant 118-105 win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Wednesday. It’s not often that a team looks fresher and more engaged on the second night of a back-to-back, but that was certainly the case for Cleveland.

Part of that is the lack of distractions in Charlotte compared to Miami, where the Cavs had plenty to do the night before they faced the Heat. Beyond just getting away from South Beach, the Cavs can attribute some of their play to a pregame visit with a very good dog.

The Cavaliers invited the UNC baseball team, who was in Charlotte after playing the 49ers the night before, to the team’s brunch so that the Cavs could spend some time with UNC’s team service dog, Remington. Remington is a very good golden retriever who a few players in particular made a very strong connection with, none more so than J.R. Smith.