Justin Bieber And Quavo Join The 2018 All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

02.15.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

A former All-Star Celebrity Game MVP is coming back in a big way. The NBA announced on Thursday that Justin Bieber will take part in the annual Celebrity Game, which is held each year on the Friday between All-Star Weekend.

Bieber hasn’t appeared in the game since 2011, when he won MVP honors. But with the game back in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center, it seems the music star is ready to shine on the court once more.

Bieber will play on Team Lakers, which will be coached by Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady and Michael B. Jordan. Team Clippers, meanwhile, will be coached by Rachel Nichols and player-coaches Tracy McGrady and Michael B. Jordan. Team Lakers will take on Team Clippers coached by Katie Nolan with player-coaches Paul Pierce and Common.

It doesn’t seem like it was such a long time ago, but here’s what Bieber looked like back in 2011 when he was 16.

