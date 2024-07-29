Eve’s “Who’s That Girl?” came on, and Kahleah Copper reflexively started dancing. “Y’all know where Eve’s from?” the Phoenix Mercury guard asked. “Eve’s from my city!” Copper takes Philadelphia with her everywhere she goes, including a back room at Toca Madera in Scottsdale, Arizona during 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend.
Two days later, adidas Basketball unveiled Copper’s “Just A Kid From Norf Philly” Exhibit Select 2.0 PE. Copper, 29, designed the sneaker in honor of her hometown and its underlying influence throughout her WNBA career — from becoming the Washington Mystics’ seventh overall pick in 2016 to developing into a 2021 WNBA Finals MVP with the Chicago Sky and unlocking yet another level as Phoenix’s leading scorer this season.
Back at Toca Madera, Copper had taken the stage at Candace Parker’s surprise retirement party. They were teammates in Chicago from 2021-22 and captured the franchise’s only championship together. Copper recalled hanging posters of Parker on her walls, making it all the more surreal when Parker eventually told Copper, “You’re a superstar.” Parker took Copper under her wing in Chicago, showing her what excellence requires, even if that meant Copper had to stop eating Denny’s as much as she’d like.
Since the Chicago Sky traded Copper to Phoenix in February, Copper has made the leap into being a full-on superstar. The four-time All-Star has left the Phoenix faithful with no choice but to embrace her as their own. That was overwhelmingly evident at Footprint Center for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, where the crowd erupted when Copper was introduced as a member of Team USA.
Before heading off to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Copper dished to DIME about playing with Diana Taurasi, wanting to win at all costs, and realizing her long-held Olympic dreams.
How do you feel adidas’ investment in you?
We’re being intentional. [adidas] understands your roster, understands each individual player, what they’re interested in, what they like on and off the court. Me being a player, being a part of a brand and seeing someone like Candace Parker, who has done so much for the game to then retire and be put in a position [as President of Women’s Basketball] to still have success and to still be able to pour into adidas roster that we have. I think that was the biggest thing for me: Being intentional and setting the standard for a brand being a part of women’s basketball.
I spoke with DT last month, and she said that your attitude immediately affected the culture in Phoenix. What about playing in Phoenix has reinvigorated you?
I think just being with competitors, being with winners, being with players who have won at the highest level and understand what it takes — what sacrifices you have to make in order to have success. Being a part of a special group, and then being with a coaching staff that allows me to be myself, allows me to lead. I think that’s an incredible thing. I’m just trying to do whatever I can for my team to have success.
Was there a conversation or interaction early on with Diana that let you know, Oh, we’re going to get along just fine?
I think we talked at USA Basketball in February, and when I had a conversation with her, I understood that she wants to win — period. She does not care about who scored the points or anything outside of winning. That’s a testament to the culture here and who she is as a player.
You were presented with the No. 7 USA Basketball jersey, your lucky number. How has No. 7 most recently randomly appeared in your life?
Some creepy, creepy, creepy stuff. When I was named to the USA Olympic team, I talked about being the seventh [overall] pick [in the 2016 WNBA Draft]. And then, when I hit the game-winner [against Minnesota on June 7], you know what the clock said? It said 0.7. I said, “Nah.” Like, this is crazy.
I also loved how emotional you were after it was announced that you would be on the Olympic team — not because I enjoy seeing anyone cry, but because I think people who openly share how they care are the best people. At any point over the last three years, since narrowly missing the Tokyo 2020 roster, did you doubt that the Olympics would happen for you?
I don’t think I’ve ever doubted that it would happen, but I knew how hard it would be. I talk about my career now, and it’s like, I don’t think it seems easy, but as you see it, it’s like, yeah. But I think that was what made me the most emotional because I don’t think nobody really understands what it takes. It’s a grind every single day, and it’s just not easy navigating through adversity and staying confident in yourself and still having to put in the work every single day because you just never know.
What is your most significant sacrifice, other than not being able to eat Denny’s anymore?
[Laughs] Doing things I don’t want to do. I mean, I hate lifting weights. I literally hate it. I do not like it. And I just had a conversation with [Mercury head coach] Nate [Tibbetts] about doing sh*t you don’t want to do. I think that’s going to be important to the longevity of my career. It’s important for me to be stronger for the way that I play. So, sometimes you got to do sh*t you don’t want to do to continue to have success.
Do sh*t you don’t want to do so you can be who you want to be.
Come on! Speak!
You lead the league in 30-plus-point games, and you lead the Mercury in scoring. What is allowing you to play at such a high level right now?
This organization has been great. They have been taking care of me. Whatever it is that I need off the court. Shout out to Nate, my coach, who really believes in me and has this offense that I just fit in so perfectly. Shout out to my teammates, who also really believe in me and give me the confidence.
Does All-Star Weekend in Phoenix feel more significant, being celebrated and clearly already beloved in this city?
Most definitely. Being an Olympian is incredible. Being able to share these moments with my friends and family, I’ve just been having surreal moments.
What has felt the most surreal?
I think just the first time we got on the bus and headed to practice. We had a police escort. We were all just like, We headed to practice. We getting ready for the Olympics! For me, I was just sitting there like, It’s really happening. I’ve been telling myself I’m going relish in these moments more because I’m always chasing the next thing, but this is huge, so I’m really just trying to relish in it.
What sparks your competitive fire the most?
I just want to win. I just want to beat everybody. I want to be the best. I say, “Just a kid from North Philly” because I think the city ingrained that competitive spirit. That dog mentality.
What have you learned about yourself so far this season?
That I can handle anything. Literally. Anything that’s thrown at me, there’s nothing that can shake me or break me. Literally nothing.