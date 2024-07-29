Eve’s “Who’s That Girl?” came on, and Kahleah Copper reflexively started dancing. “Y’all know where Eve’s from?” the Phoenix Mercury guard asked. “Eve’s from my city!” Copper takes Philadelphia with her everywhere she goes, including a back room at Toca Madera in Scottsdale, Arizona during 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Two days later, adidas Basketball unveiled Copper’s “Just A Kid From Norf Philly” Exhibit Select 2.0 PE. Copper, 29, designed the sneaker in honor of her hometown and its underlying influence throughout her WNBA career — from becoming the Washington Mystics’ seventh overall pick in 2016 to developing into a 2021 WNBA Finals MVP with the Chicago Sky and unlocking yet another level as Phoenix’s leading scorer this season.

Back at Toca Madera, Copper had taken the stage at Candace Parker’s surprise retirement party. They were teammates in Chicago from 2021-22 and captured the franchise’s only championship together. Copper recalled hanging posters of Parker on her walls, making it all the more surreal when Parker eventually told Copper, “You’re a superstar.” Parker took Copper under her wing in Chicago, showing her what excellence requires, even if that meant Copper had to stop eating Denny’s as much as she’d like.

Since the Chicago Sky traded Copper to Phoenix in February, Copper has made the leap into being a full-on superstar. The four-time All-Star has left the Phoenix faithful with no choice but to embrace her as their own. That was overwhelmingly evident at Footprint Center for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, where the crowd erupted when Copper was introduced as a member of Team USA.

Before heading off to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Copper dished to DIME about playing with Diana Taurasi, wanting to win at all costs, and realizing her long-held Olympic dreams.

How do you feel adidas’ investment in you?

We’re being intentional. [adidas] understands your roster, understands each individual player, what they’re interested in, what they like on and off the court. Me being a player, being a part of a brand and seeing someone like Candace Parker, who has done so much for the game to then retire and be put in a position [as President of Women’s Basketball] to still have success and to still be able to pour into adidas roster that we have. I think that was the biggest thing for me: Being intentional and setting the standard for a brand being a part of women’s basketball.

I spoke with DT last month, and she said that your attitude immediately affected the culture in Phoenix. What about playing in Phoenix has reinvigorated you?

I think just being with competitors, being with winners, being with players who have won at the highest level and understand what it takes — what sacrifices you have to make in order to have success. Being a part of a special group, and then being with a coaching staff that allows me to be myself, allows me to lead. I think that’s an incredible thing. I’m just trying to do whatever I can for my team to have success.