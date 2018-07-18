Danny Green Headlines The Additional Pieces On The Move In The Kawhi Leonard Trade

#San Antonio Spurs
Associate Editor
07.18.18

Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs’ saga with Kawhi Leonard has come to a close. The best two-way player in the world was traded on Wednesday morning, as Leonard is heading to Toronto in exchange for a package headlined by All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan, who claims the Raptors lied to him about being safe in any potential deal.

Ever since the news of the trade broke, the chatter has understandably been centered on the two stars getting moved. It wasn’t until later on Wednesday morning that the remainder of the trade was revealed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Additionally, Wojnarowski included some information regarding the pick in the deal, which has a protection and could turn into a pair of second-round picks if it does not convey next summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSDANNY GREENDEMAR DEROZANJakob PoeltlKAWHI LEONARDsan antonio spursTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP