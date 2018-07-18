Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs’ saga with Kawhi Leonard has come to a close. The best two-way player in the world was traded on Wednesday morning, as Leonard is heading to Toronto in exchange for a package headlined by All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan, who claims the Raptors lied to him about being safe in any potential deal.

Ever since the news of the trade broke, the chatter has understandably been centered on the two stars getting moved. It wasn’t until later on Wednesday morning that the remainder of the trade was revealed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Spurs have agree to trade Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Trade call with league office is starting shortly. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2018

Additionally, Wojnarowski included some information regarding the pick in the deal, which has a protection and could turn into a pair of second-round picks if it does not convey next summer.