Kawhi Leonard is heading to the Toronto Raptors. After weeks of rumors and speculation regarding the future of the Spurs star, the Raptors have reportedly swooped in and made an offer that San Antonio could not refuse, stealing him out from under the nose of teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers.
In exchange for arguably the best two-way player in the world, Chris Haynes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Toronto will ship All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan as part of a trade package to San Antonio. Early on Wednesday morning, Wojnarowski tweeted that the sides agreed to a deal, and that the only Raptors player who knows they’re on the move is DeRozan.
DeMar must be SICK! Here he is thinking they have a legitimate shot in the East with LBJ gone and now he’s traded. LMAO! These athletes have to realize the owners don’t really care about loyalty like that. Look out for yourself.
Did anyone think the Raptors would have a chance even with Lebron gone? This is a team that collapsed every single year. Demar was the main reason behind those collapses. Good for them for somehow getting a player of Kawhis caliber for him.
Lowry had a lot to do with those collapse as well, so they should’ve offloaded him as well. Did you watch regular season last year? They were pretty stellar. Kawhi doesn’t want to play for them and will be gone in a year at most. Raptors just traded their future and team chemistry for a 1-year rental.