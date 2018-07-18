Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is heading to the Toronto Raptors. After weeks of rumors and speculation regarding the future of the Spurs star, the Raptors have reportedly swooped in and made an offer that San Antonio could not refuse, stealing him out from under the nose of teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

In exchange for arguably the best two-way player in the world, Chris Haynes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Toronto will ship All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan as part of a trade package to San Antonio. Early on Wednesday morning, Wojnarowski tweeted that the sides agreed to a deal, and that the only Raptors player who knows they’re on the move is DeRozan.