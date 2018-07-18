The Spurs And Raptors Reportedly Agreed To A Trade Involving Kawhi Leonard And DeMar DeRozan

#San Antonio Spurs
07.18.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is heading to the Toronto Raptors. After weeks of rumors and speculation regarding the future of the Spurs star, the Raptors have reportedly swooped in and made an offer that San Antonio could not refuse, stealing him out from under the nose of teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

In exchange for arguably the best two-way player in the world, Chris Haynes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Toronto will ship All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan as part of a trade package to San Antonio. Early on Wednesday morning, Wojnarowski tweeted that the sides agreed to a deal, and that the only Raptors player who knows they’re on the move is DeRozan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANKAWHI LEONARDsan antonio spursTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP