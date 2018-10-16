This Spectacular Edit Of Kawhi Leonard’s Laugh As The NBA On NBC Theme Is Perfect

10.16.18 27 mins ago

We did it. We survived the long summer and early bits of fall without true NBA basketball to give us comfort. The offseason is officially behind us now, and much like last year, the gap between 2018 NBA seasons featured some now-expected weirdness and drama.

Kawhi Leonard was traded in the middle of the night. Jimmy Butler is trying to turn the Minnesota Timberwolves into a boot camp episode of Maury. Something weird happened with burner accounts again — I think it got a general manager fired? It’s all very vague and happened at least 35 years ago now.

But now this: real basketball games. The NBA is back, baby, and Mark Hinog — Twitter user @tole_cover — has created the perfect anthem to bridge the final moments between you and the Association’s official return. Hinog has brilliantly taken one of the many weird offseason moments and made with it the beloved NBA on NBC theme song. Behold, the beautiful music made by Kawhi Leonard’s awkward laugh.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDNBA on NBCTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 27 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 22 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP