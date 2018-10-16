We did it. We survived the long summer and early bits of fall without true NBA basketball to give us comfort. The offseason is officially behind us now, and much like last year, the gap between 2018 NBA seasons featured some now-expected weirdness and drama.

Kawhi Leonard was traded in the middle of the night. Jimmy Butler is trying to turn the Minnesota Timberwolves into a boot camp episode of Maury. Something weird happened with burner accounts again — I think it got a general manager fired? It’s all very vague and happened at least 35 years ago now.

But now this: real basketball games. The NBA is back, baby, and Mark Hinog — Twitter user @tole_cover — has created the perfect anthem to bridge the final moments between you and the Association’s official return. Hinog has brilliantly taken one of the many weird offseason moments and made with it the beloved NBA on NBC theme song. Behold, the beautiful music made by Kawhi Leonard’s awkward laugh.