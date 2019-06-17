The Toronto Raptors held their championship parade on Monday as they celebrated the franchise’s first title, and Kawhi Leonard was the star of the show.

Leonard showed up to the parade in a “Board Man Gets Paid” shirt from New Balance and was enjoying himself as he smoked cigars and celebrated a title with his teammates. Kyle Lowry got the crowd to start a “five more years” chant for the star, acknowledging his upcoming free agency, Drake was excited to be on the same bus as Leonard during the parade, and Plant Guy even got to deliver him his housewarming gift.

However, the best moment came in Leonard’s brief speech to the massive crowd assembled, as he told them to enjoy it and celebrate it, before walking off with a hysterical recreation of his viral media day laugh.