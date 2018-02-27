Getty Image

It’s been a season of frustration for Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard, from the short-lived January return, to Leonard’s body not feeling right, to his coach thinking that his best all around player won’t be returning this season.

It appears the worst might be behind Leonard as he’s returned to the team after spending three weeks in New York rehabbing the injured quad that’s sidelined him for all but nine games so far. Even better is the news that there appears to be a plan in place for Leonard’s return to the court this season.

According to a new report, the Spurs are cautiously planning for Kawhi return within the first two weeks of March, specifically around March 8, which is a date with the Golden State Warriors. But for Spurs players, all the talk of a potential Leonard return was muted by the fact they simply appreciated having him back in the facility.