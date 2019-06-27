Kawhi Leonard entering free agency came as a surprise to no one, because despite winning a championship during his one year with the Toronto Raptors, it had been made clear that the Finals MVP wanted to test the market and see what was out there. A new report indicates the extent to which he’ll do that, as Leonard will take a pair of meetings when free agency opens on June 30.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Leonard will meet with both Los Angeles teams when the clock strikes 6 p.m., with both meetings occurring in the City of Angels.
Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard intends to grant the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers meetings when free agency opens on June 30, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
The meetings would be held in Los Angeles, sources said.