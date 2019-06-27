Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard entering free agency came as a surprise to no one, because despite winning a championship during his one year with the Toronto Raptors, it had been made clear that the Finals MVP wanted to test the market and see what was out there. A new report indicates the extent to which he’ll do that, as Leonard will take a pair of meetings when free agency opens on June 30.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Leonard will meet with both Los Angeles teams when the clock strikes 6 p.m., with both meetings occurring in the City of Angels.