When Nick Nurse Told The Raptors To Win One In Oakland, Kawhi Said ‘F*ck That, Let’s Get Both’

06.10.19 49 mins ago

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors are on the precipice of their first NBA championship in franchise history.

After splitting the first two games at home in their Finals matchup with the Warriors, the Raptors went to Oakland and won both games in Oracle Arena to take a 3-1 lead back to Toronto. While Golden State was dealing with injury issues, the Raptors were simply the far more impressive team, as they continue to smother the Warriors offense and keep them from going on crazy third quarter runs like they did in Game 2.

After their Game 2 loss, in which Golden State opened the third quarter on an 18-0 run, Nick Nurse told reporters the mindset simply had to be go and get one back in Oakland. That seems like the reasonable approach and a way to keep your team level-headed following a loss, but not everyone appreciated the message.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKAWHI LEONARDnba finalsTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 12 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP