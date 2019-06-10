Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors are on the precipice of their first NBA championship in franchise history.

After splitting the first two games at home in their Finals matchup with the Warriors, the Raptors went to Oakland and won both games in Oracle Arena to take a 3-1 lead back to Toronto. While Golden State was dealing with injury issues, the Raptors were simply the far more impressive team, as they continue to smother the Warriors offense and keep them from going on crazy third quarter runs like they did in Game 2.

After their Game 2 loss, in which Golden State opened the third quarter on an 18-0 run, Nick Nurse told reporters the mindset simply had to be go and get one back in Oakland. That seems like the reasonable approach and a way to keep your team level-headed following a loss, but not everyone appreciated the message.