Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is ready to become a member of the Toronto Raptors. Nearly one week after the team acquired him and Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a draft pick, Leonard had one final hurdle to clear before the trade could become official. Considering how the last year of his life played out, it was a hurdle that would attract interest from all over the basketball world.

Leonard needed to undergo a physical with the Raptors, and while there was nothing official saying this would be the case, it is safe to assume much of the attention would be paid to the right quadriceps injury that plagued him during his final season in San Antonio. But according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, everything went swimmingly, and Leonard’s trade to Toronto is now official.

Kawhi Leonard has passed his physical with the Raptors, according to sources. The trade is now official. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 25, 2018

Leonard made his way to Toronto a few days back, as the official team Twitter account tweeted out a picture of the star forward with Raptors general manager Bobby Webster and team president Masai Ujiri. However, he still had to undergo a physical, and fortunately for the Raptors, a situation like the one Cleveland had last year with Isaiah Thomas was avoided. Thomas’ physical with the Cavaliers raised some red flags, which led to Cleveland asking for more in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Ultimately the Celtics tacked on a future second-round draft pick to get the deal done, which ended up not being the case here. Now, all the procedural stuff is complete, and Kawhi Leonard is officially a member of the Toronto Raptors.