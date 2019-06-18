Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors celebrated their championship on Monday with a massive parade in Toronto that featured some incredible images as well as an unfortunate scary scene.

Leonard was the star of the show, recreating his infamous awkward laugh to the delight of his teammates and fans and just generally appearing to have a great time. It’s fairly hard not to when riding around on buses with champagne and cigars, being cheered on by adoring fans, but Kawhi’s happiness naturally sparked speculation that he would be staying in Toronto long-term.

It’s easy to think that now after they won a title and Kyle Lowry even got fans chanting “five more years” at him, but once June 30 rolls around and the free agency moratorium period arrives, Leonard’s decision will likely be more difficult than those in Toronto want to admit. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski joined Get Up! on Tuesday morning to discuss Leonard’s free agency and effectively noted it will be a two team race between the Raptors and Clippers, as L.A.’s “other” team is his primary focus, and the Lakers may not even get a meeting with the star.