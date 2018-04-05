Danny Green Stressed That No One On The Spurs Is ‘At Odds’ With Kawhi Leonard

#San Antonio Spurs
04.04.18

The strangest still-ongoing subplot to the NBA season are the various goings on with Kawhi Leonard. Last year, Leonard was an MVP candidate with the San Antonio Spurs, who made a run into the Western Conference Finals before an injury cast him, and soon the Spurs, into the offseason.

A separate Leonard injury from the one he suffered against the Warriors in the postseason has lingered all year, though, and he’s played just nine games. As Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has very carefully said, he’s not sure what’s still wrong with Leonard and doesn’t know what his representatives feel about his health.

As Leonard has been sidelined, speculation is sort of running wild at this point. There were even rumors that there was a “tense” players only meeting where the Spurs tried to convince Leonard to come back, although Danny Green made it a point to quash those rumors.

