The Spurs Paid Tribute To Kawhi Leonard And Danny Green With A Pre-Game Video

01.03.19 37 mins ago

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs played host to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday evening and, with a battle between two playoff-caliber teams, there would have been interest under the most normal of circumstances. However, the contest marked the return of both Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to San Antonio for the first time since a trade sent the pair to Toronto and, as such, there was an additional layer of intrigue to the proceedings.

While much of the focus was, understandably, on the reaction of the San Antonio crowd to Leonard, the Spurs organization weighed in with a positive tribute video that aired to honor both players.

