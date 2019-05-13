Getty Image

On a Sunday in May, the Raptors and 76ers faced off to play one of the most exciting games in recent memory. It was stressful, low scoring, and it came right down to the wire with Toronto’s top star taking the final shot in a desperate attempt to knock off Philadelphia so it could head to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sure sounds like a set up for Kawhi Leonard’s incredible game winning shot against the 76ers right? Except it’s actually not. Back in 2001, the 76ers faced off against Raptors in a showdown for the ages. Vince Carter went at it against Allen Iverson on a Sunday for the right to head to the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, for those that don’t remember that series, that shot didn’t quite pan out the same way as Leonard’s did. Unfortunately for Carter, his rimmed out.