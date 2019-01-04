Kawhi Leonard’s Mom Shut Down A Heckler During Her Son’s Return To San Antonio

01.04.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard made his return to San Antonio Thursday night for the first time as a Toronto Raptor, and it did not go particularly well. Leonard was heartily booed any time he touched the ball — whether it was before the game, during introductions, or after the ball was tipped — with fans even going so far as to start a “traitor” chant when Leonard stepped to the free throw line later in the game, and his team was run out of the gym as the Spurs came away with a 125-107 win.

To make matters worse, Leonard’s mom, Kim, was sitting in the crowd rocking her son’s Raptors jersey, had to deal with hecklers all night long.

