Kevin Durant Is Going To Win The All-Star Game MVP

A quick glance at this year’s All-Star game rosters, and you might think you’re looking at a League injury report. Significant injuries to Kobe, CP3 and B-Roy (as well as personal matters with A.I.) have already kept those players from participating in Sunday’s game. And while those four are sitting out, guys like Pierce, KG, D.Rose, Gerald Wallace, Carmelo and Chauncey will all be playing with nagging injuries. If George Karl limits ‘Melo’s minutes to preserve his ankle for the rest of the season, Kevin Durant would be the lone swingman left on the Western Conference roster.
With more playing time coming KD’s way owing to those injuries, combined with playing alongside four great point guards, could be the perfect recipe for Durant to go off for an insane amount of points. His 29.7 points per game this season is a prime testament that he was put on this planet to simply get buckets. As a player who can finish above the rim as well as knock down the outside shot, Durant is going to have plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the hoop as he receives the rock from some of the games finest PGs in Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Deron Williams.
Don’t get it twisted in regards to all of these injuries, there will still be plenty of stars hooping in the new Cowboys Stadium. D-Wade, LeBron, Dwight Howard, Tim Duncan and Amar’e Stoudemire will still be in the house, and each of them could without a doubt be the one who takes home the All-Star Game MVP trophy. As he returns to the state that he dominated college in, Durant might make his statement to have the rest of the world stop sleeping on his Oklahoma City Thunder team, who he’s led to a 30-21 record before the break. Yeah, that’s good enough for fifth place in the Western Conference. If the West ends up winning Sunday night, it might very well be on the shoulders of young Kevin.
What do you think? Who is your All-Star Game MVP prediction?
Chris Bosh…. Its in his home State and its a Contract year he needs to show the rest of the league whats up
Bron is taking Mvp, he’ll put up a triple double. I’m going 18, 11 Rebs, 10 ast. Wade gets the most bucket but LEbron takes the trophy
as much as i would love to see Durant put on a show there is no way a 1st time allstar is going to win the MVP when he is not starting…stoudamire and lebron are strong candidates depending on which conference wins but my dark horse is DIRK who normally sucks in All Star games but he got the starting spot from kobe and he will try to entertain the home crowd..if his shots are falling in the beginnig watch out
Sorry to disagree with you but you must be dreaming. The Nike/David Stern marketing machine is in full effect
East Wins.. Lebron Takes it
West Wins.. Melo or Dirk,.. too soon for Durant give the kid some time.
Dirk for the west
Lebron for the east
Incindentally, if Dirk does win the mvp will it be the first time an international player won the mvp? (Tim Duncan from the virgin islands doesn’t count)
Lebron. Because EVERY all-star game he comes and jacks up 20+ shots. He doesn’t even look for anyone to pass to, he has never been efficient at all star game. go figure.
has any first time player ever won the MVP for the allstar game?
I’m not sure, but I dont think so.
Kevin Durant WONT win it this year.
it’ll be Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Dirk or maybe Dwight Howard.
EVERY (ok..most) great players at some point wins the allstar game MVP
david lees goin 14-14 in the big boy game this year and takin it home!!!naa but i do agree that KD could take it…does bein a starter really count that much??Durants gunna b pullin from a couple feet behind the arc like its nothin…we might even see some dopey dimes yall
I love Durant, but it’s probably not going to happen.
There’s still a chance – remember when Glen Rice went bananas and won the 1997 All-Star game mvp?!
Ok, so…
If East wins: Bosh or LeBron.
If West wins: Co-MVP Dirk and Nash.
Dark horses: Durant and David Lee.
Durant’s chances are like his frame: slim.
Dirk is at home and he brought his point guard and his best friend, who just happen to be the best pure point guards of the last decade. Kidd and Nash gonna be feedin him early and often…
Team USA’s startin 4 of 5, Bron, Wade, Bosh, Dwight gonna try to crash that party tho cuz with no Kobe or CP3, the east gotta legit chance to pull it out
Ima say Lebron for the East and Melo for the West..
He looks like he comes out to play hard damn near every AllStar game.. i remember one where he was trying to play D like it was game 7 of the Finals..
jeff chen will be the mvp of the nba all star game before durant this year….
Dirk is starting, playing with his best friend and his starting point guard. He’s gonna shoot someones face of
D-WADE wins the MVP!!