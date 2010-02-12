Kevin Durant Is Going To Win The All-Star Game MVP

A quick glance at this year’s All-Star game rosters, and you might think you’re looking at a League injury report. Significant injuries to Kobe, CP3 and B-Roy (as well as personal matters with A.I.) have already kept those players from participating in Sunday’s game. And while those four are sitting out, guys like Pierce, KG, D.Rose, Gerald Wallace, Carmelo and Chauncey will all be playing with nagging injuries. If George Karl limits ‘Melo’s minutes to preserve his ankle for the rest of the season, Kevin Durant would be the lone swingman left on the Western Conference roster.

With more playing time coming KD’s way owing to those injuries, combined with playing alongside four great point guards, could be the perfect recipe for Durant to go off for an insane amount of points. His 29.7 points per game this season is a prime testament that he was put on this planet to simply get buckets. As a player who can finish above the rim as well as knock down the outside shot, Durant is going to have plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the hoop as he receives the rock from some of the games finest PGs in Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Deron Williams.

Don’t get it twisted in regards to all of these injuries, there will still be plenty of stars hooping in the new Cowboys Stadium. D-Wade, LeBron, Dwight Howard, Tim Duncan and Amar’e Stoudemire will still be in the house, and each of them could without a doubt be the one who takes home the All-Star Game MVP trophy. As he returns to the state that he dominated college in, Durant might make his statement to have the rest of the world stop sleeping on his Oklahoma City Thunder team, who he’s led to a 30-21 record before the break. Yeah, that’s good enough for fifth place in the Western Conference. If the West ends up winning Sunday night, it might very well be on the shoulders of young Kevin.

What do you think? Who is your All-Star Game MVP prediction?

