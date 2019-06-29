Kevin Durant And Kawhi Leonard Have Reportedly Discussed Playing On The Same Team

06.29.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The NBA’s free agency period, which opens on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. EST, is shaping up to be completely insane. With 40 percent of the league hitting the open market, the possibility for the balance of power in the NBA to shift over the course of a few days exists in a way that we haven’t seen in years.

Part of this is because two guys who have a claim for being the best player on earth, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, have the chance to change teams. While some of the same squads are viewed as potential landing spots for both, there’s been no indication that the pair would go to the same team.

That was until Saturday morning, when a bombshell report from ESPN indicated that the pair have reportedly discussed suiting up for the same franchise once Durant is recovered from the achilles injury that is expected to keep him out for all of the 2019-20 campaign.

