Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are headed to Brooklyn or, as Stephen A. Smith put it, 20 or so minutes in traffic down Atlantic Avenue from Madison Square Garden. The move isn’t as much as a surprise to anyone as it is a disappointment to fans of the New York Knicks, who hoped both would sign at MSG and return the Knicks to glory.

That didn’t happen, however, as the Knicks lost out to a team that wasn’t even in the five boroughs a few years ago. Given all that the team has been through, and how it’s struggled to attract big free agents to play at Madison Square Garden, the latest disappointment seemed particularly cruel to some. But there is always a reason why things happen the way they do, and Durant and Irving didn’t simply throw a dart at team logos to pick their next home.

The clear indication made by the two, as well as the rest of the free agent class, is that something isn’t right in New York and now we know a bit more about why both Durant and Irving decided to stay away.