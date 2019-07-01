As Knicks fans learned the news that their worst fears had been realized, the only solace they had was that they didn’t have to melt down on live TV about it. Stephen A. Smith wasn’t so lucky, however, as the Knicks’ most vocal supporter who also happens to be an ESPN commentator came in on a Sunday to react to the news that the franchise did not get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving in free agency.

Smith was predictably upset, but he went through the various stages of grief as word broke that two of the most sought after free agents would instead sign together with the Brooklyn Nets. The first indication that things weren’t going great for Smith came when he posted a video on Twitter that said he had just “got done crying,” with a camera focused on him while he appears to be at the gym.

The video is classic Stephen A., the rising cadence of his voice indicating that he’s furious his favorite team couldn’t do what it had presumably traded Kristaps Porzingis for earlier in the year: to acquire a big free agent in July.