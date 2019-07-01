Stephen A. Smith On The Knicks Not Offering Kevin Durant A Max Contract: ‘How Stupid Can You Be?’

06.30.19 1 hour ago

” credit=”ESPN” credit_src=”

As Knicks fans learned the news that their worst fears had been realized, the only solace they had was that they didn’t have to melt down on live TV about it. Stephen A. Smith wasn’t so lucky, however, as the Knicks’ most vocal supporter who also happens to be an ESPN commentator came in on a Sunday to react to the news that the franchise did not get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving in free agency.

Smith was predictably upset, but he went through the various stages of grief as word broke that two of the most sought after free agents would instead sign together with the Brooklyn Nets. The first indication that things weren’t going great for Smith came when he posted a video on Twitter that said he had just “got done crying,” with a camera focused on him while he appears to be at the gym.

The video is classic Stephen A., the rising cadence of his voice indicating that he’s furious his favorite team couldn’t do what it had presumably traded Kristaps Porzingis for earlier in the year: to acquire a big free agent in July.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#New York Knicks
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyESPNNEW YORK KNICKSSTEPHEN A SMITH
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP