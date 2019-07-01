Twitter

Kevin Durant is a Brooklyn Net and no transcontinental flight can change that, even if every Knicks fan in the world hopes it could be undone. Among those on that list is ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who on Monday continued to grieve the free agency failures of Manhattan’s basketball team.

Smith appeared on The Jump on Sunday and was furious the Knicks revealed they didn’t offer a max contract to Kevin Durant, which presumably meant they didn’t even get a meeting with the free agent who was holding said meetings in New York. There was an extended segment of grief, including an Instagram video that was equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking. And if you need the full appearance on The Jump, you can also watch that below.

So you know that as soon as Kevin Durant signed with the Nets – and the Knicks let it be known they didn’t offer him a full max anyway – I had to get @StephenASmith on #TheJump. And well…yeah: pic.twitter.com/gapyJfxvWn — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 1, 2019

But duty calls, and Monday morning meant a long day of First Take and, yes, Knicks talk. Smith tried joking his way through the pain, sharing a meme that declared he himself was signing with the Knicks.