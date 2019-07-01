Stephen A. Smith Is Still Mourning The Knicks’ Free Agency Failures On ‘First Take’

07.01.19 2 hours ago

Twitter

Kevin Durant is a Brooklyn Net and no transcontinental flight can change that, even if every Knicks fan in the world hopes it could be undone. Among those on that list is ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who on Monday continued to grieve the free agency failures of Manhattan’s basketball team.

Smith appeared on The Jump on Sunday and was furious the Knicks revealed they didn’t offer a max contract to Kevin Durant, which presumably meant they didn’t even get a meeting with the free agent who was holding said meetings in New York. There was an extended segment of grief, including an Instagram video that was equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking. And if you need the full appearance on The Jump, you can also watch that below.

But duty calls, and Monday morning meant a long day of First Take and, yes, Knicks talk. Smith tried joking his way through the pain, sharing a meme that declared he himself was signing with the Knicks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSFIRST TAKENEW YORK KNICKSSTEPHEN A SMITH
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP