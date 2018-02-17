Getty Image

Laura Ingraham of Fox News told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” after James delivered scathing criticism of President Donald Trump. James’ avenue of delivering that message was a video interview alongside Kevin Durant and Cari Champion for Uber and UNINTERRUPTED, and given Durant’s presence, it makes sense that he would be prompted to respond after what became a nationwide story.

On cue, Durant spoke with Sam Amick of USA Today, and in addition to referring to Ingraham’s on-air comments as “racist,” he shed more light on how he felt. When asked about his feelings on the opinions expressed by Ingraham, Durant said the following: