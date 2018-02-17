Kevin Durant Called Laura Ingraham’s ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ Comment About LeBron ‘Racist’

Laura Ingraham of Fox News told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” after James delivered scathing criticism of President Donald Trump. James’ avenue of delivering that message was a video interview alongside Kevin Durant and Cari Champion for Uber and UNINTERRUPTED, and given Durant’s presence, it makes sense that he would be prompted to respond after what became a nationwide story.

On cue, Durant spoke with Sam Amick of USA Today, and in addition to referring to Ingraham’s on-air comments as “racist,” he shed more light on how he felt. When asked about his feelings on the opinions expressed by Ingraham, Durant said the following:

“It didn’t hit me. Ignorance is something I try to ignore. That was definitely an ignorant comment. I do play basketball, but I am a civilian and I am a citizen of the United States, so my voice is just as loud as hers, I think – or even louder. I can’t focus on that. I think we’re doing some good things out here, using our platform, and I think what me and LeBron did with Uber the other day when it came out, I thought it was great. I thought a lot of people enjoyed it. I got so many encouraging texts from it. A lot of people enjoyed what we had to say, a lot more than just politics, which we didn’t even talk about. It’s just life that we talked about. My whole thing is I can’t dwell on that, and I can’t let that distract me from the real goal at hand, which is to continue to encourage and empower people around the world.”

