Laura Ingraham of Fox News told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” after James delivered scathing criticism of President Donald Trump. James’ avenue of delivering that message was a video interview alongside Kevin Durant and Cari Champion for Uber and UNINTERRUPTED, and given Durant’s presence, it makes sense that he would be prompted to respond after what became a nationwide story.
On cue, Durant spoke with Sam Amick of USA Today, and in addition to referring to Ingraham’s on-air comments as “racist,” he shed more light on how he felt. When asked about his feelings on the opinions expressed by Ingraham, Durant said the following:
“It didn’t hit me. Ignorance is something I try to ignore. That was definitely an ignorant comment. I do play basketball, but I am a civilian and I am a citizen of the United States, so my voice is just as loud as hers, I think – or even louder. I can’t focus on that. I think we’re doing some good things out here, using our platform, and I think what me and LeBron did with Uber the other day when it came out, I thought it was great. I thought a lot of people enjoyed it. I got so many encouraging texts from it. A lot of people enjoyed what we had to say, a lot more than just politics, which we didn’t even talk about. It’s just life that we talked about. My whole thing is I can’t dwell on that, and I can’t let that distract me from the real goal at hand, which is to continue to encourage and empower people around the world.”
