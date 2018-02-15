Getty Image

LeBron James has had harsh words about Donald Trump in the past, but on Thursday his own entertainment company released a video that contained his strongest criticism yet of the 45th president.

James famously called Trump a “bum” in a tweet last year, and he’s doubled down on that criticism in the months that followed by speaking out about his inaction after white supremacist protests in Charlottesville and beyond. His latest comments about Trump come in a video put out by Uninterrupted on Thursday called Rolling With The Champion in which Cari Champion interviewed he and Kevin Durant while driving them around in an Uber.

Champion took the opportunity to as the two about Trump and racism, and LeBron said Trump doesn’t “doesn’t understand the people” at first, but later said he doesn’t “give a f*ck about the people” he was elected to help.