LeBron James Thinks Donald Trump Doesn’t ‘Give A F*ck About The People’

#Donald Trump #LeBron James
02.15.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James has had harsh words about Donald Trump in the past, but on Thursday his own entertainment company released a video that contained his strongest criticism yet of the 45th president.

James famously called Trump a “bum” in a tweet last year, and he’s doubled down on that criticism in the months that followed by speaking out about his inaction after white supremacist protests in Charlottesville and beyond. His latest comments about Trump come in a video put out by Uninterrupted on Thursday called Rolling With The Champion in which Cari Champion interviewed he and Kevin Durant while driving them around in an Uber.

Champion took the opportunity to as the two about Trump and racism, and LeBron said Trump doesn’t “doesn’t understand the people” at first, but later said he doesn’t “give a f*ck about the people” he was elected to help.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#LeBron James
TAGSdonald trumpLeBron Jamesuninterrupted

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP