Kevin Durant Provides First Look Of NBA 2K15 Gameplay

Today 2K15 coverboy and 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant released the first look at NBA 2K15 gameplay with a a small vignette of Durantula going HAM towards the rim.

The reveal features a first-time glance at the Thunder sniper, plus new animations and a sneak peak at some of the fresher crowd elements coming in the latest installment of the popular NBA 2K franchise.

NBA 2K15 drops on October 7, so stayed tuned for more peaks at the new game.

