Kevin Durant Provides First Look Of NBA 2K15 Gameplay

#Video #Kevin Durant #Video Games
08.07.14 4 years ago

Today 2K15 coverboy and 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant released the first look at NBA 2K15 gameplay with a a small vignette of Durantula going HAM towards the rim.

The reveal features a first-time glance at the Thunder sniper, plus new animations and a sneak peak at some of the fresher crowd elements coming in the latest installment of the popular NBA 2K franchise.

NBA 2K15 drops on October 7, so stayed tuned for more peaks at the new game.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kevin Durant#Video Games
TAGS2K2K SportsKEVIN DURANTNBA 2K15videovideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP