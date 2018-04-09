Kevin Durant Argues The One-And-Done Rule Has Turned College Basketball Coaches Into ‘Daycare Owners’

Just about everyone in basketball agrees that the one-and-done rule has to be changed. The NBA appears to be taking steps forward to find a way to replace the rule as it currently exists, but until then, top high school basketball prospects will be required to spend a year playing college ball. (Unless, of course, they want to go play basketball in Australia for a year.)

For as long as the one-and-done rule is in place, it will have one major critic in Golden State’s Kevin Durant. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has spoken out against the rule in the past, and even though he cautions against high schoolers surrounding themselves with the wrong people if the rule is changed, Durant still sees a system that has to be changed.

Durant spoke to Jonathan Abrams of Bleacher Report about the rule and gave some insight into one of his major problems with the system. As Durant tells it, he believes the one-and-done system means coaches don’t feel like they need to actually teach teenagers what they have to do to become better players, going as far as to compare college coaches to “daycare owners.”

