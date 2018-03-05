Adam Silver has made it clear that the NBA wants to look at the way the one-and-done rule currently works. The modern version of the rule, implemented in the mid-00s, has come under scrutiny for years, but has especially been in the spotlight in the wake of the FBI’s investigation into college basketball.
But still, it’s not like Silver has discussed changing the current format ever since word broke of the FBI’s investigation, this is something he has expressed a desire to analyze for some time. The good news is that Silver is making progress on that front, to the point that he reportedly has an idea of how to change things up.
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Silver and a team of advisors have been going to “listening tours and information-gathering missions with an array of stakeholders” on this subject. As Windhorst writes, those involved in the decision making process are working on a plan that goes beyond scrapping the current one-and-done rule and letting any high schooler immediately make the jump to the NBA.
A plan is expected to include the NBA starting relationships with elite teenagers while they are in high school, providing skills to help them develop both on and off the court. It would ultimately open an alternate path to the NBA besides playing in college and a way 18-year-olds could earn a meaningful salary either from NBA teams or as part of an enhanced option in the developmental G League, sources said.
The NBA is focusing on getting involved in two important periods in which they currently have minimal contact with prospects: the high school years and the time between high school graduation and when a young player is physically and emotionally ready to join the NBA.
Should’ve done this years ago. Let those scholarships go to kids that want to be in school and let the kids that want to play ball get a better salary than most Americans. You are left with nothing to fall back on, but that’s the risk. That headstart on money without incurring debt is a badass start to real life.
“Let those scholarships go to kids that want to be in school and let the kids that want to play ball get a better salary than most Americans”
Well said … If kids actually want to go to college for an education (what a concept!) while still playing ball, let them.
If they’re only interested in a path that leads to the NBA, let them play in the G League for 2-4 years, then they get called up to the majors.
easiest thing to do would be to pay for G-League players tuitions so those that actually want an education could get one
Couple of alternatives here. Let guys come out at 18, but if they choose the college route, they’re not NBA eligible for 2 or 3 years minimum. OR go the hockey route. Players all eligible to be drafted at 18, but they still maintain college eligibility after being drafted, then the individual player and team can work together to decide when the player is ready for the pros depending on their situation.