Getty Image

Adam Silver has made it clear that the NBA wants to look at the way the one-and-done rule currently works. The modern version of the rule, implemented in the mid-00s, has come under scrutiny for years, but has especially been in the spotlight in the wake of the FBI’s investigation into college basketball.

But still, it’s not like Silver has discussed changing the current format ever since word broke of the FBI’s investigation, this is something he has expressed a desire to analyze for some time. The good news is that Silver is making progress on that front, to the point that he reportedly has an idea of how to change things up.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Silver and a team of advisors have been going to “listening tours and information-gathering missions with an array of stakeholders” on this subject. As Windhorst writes, those involved in the decision making process are working on a plan that goes beyond scrapping the current one-and-done rule and letting any high schooler immediately make the jump to the NBA.