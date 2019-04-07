Getty Image

The 2016 NBA Finals changed the course of the league for years moving forward. The Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Warriors for the greatest comeback in NBA history, but more importantly was what that championship set up.

The Warriors responded to blowing a 3-1 lead by signing Kevin Durant and becoming a juggernaut that’s yet to be stopped in a postseason series. LeBron, having fulfilled his promise to bring a title to Cleveland, felt comfortable choosing Los Angeles this past summer over Cleveland and sent the Cavs into an immediate rebuild after making four straight Finals appearances.

For many, the former is a more egregious response to the series than the latter, and many wish there had been a more “legitimate” rematch in 2017. Among those that feel that way is Richard Jefferson, the current Nets color commentator and former Cavs forward that was a member of the 2016 and 2017 squads that made the Finals. Jefferson was back in Cleveland on Sunday as the Cavs celebrated the retirement of Channing Frye, and Jefferson joined the broadcast and made some comments about the Warriors running to get “big brother” in Durant after that series, ruining the chance to run it back next year with the same crews, tied 1-1.