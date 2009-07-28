Kevin Durant: Sky Is The Limit

The majority of our reader’s comments from Ben York’s “Top 5 Breakout NBA Stars For Next Season” post yesterday, was that Kevin Durant was wrongfully left off the list. Agreeing with all you readers, and Patrick Cassidy’s post this morning, it got me thinking about how ridiculously good this kid’s career can be.

As Dime reader “bone0315” said in yesterday’s comments, “Dude (Kevin Durant) was put on this Earth to score baskets”. In KD’s two years in the league, the kid has done just that as he averaged 20.3 and 25.3 points per game during his rookie and sophomore year while hitting the 40-point plateau multiple times already in his young career. As a 6-10 player with one of the best shooting strokes in the game, it is just unfair to opposing defenders especially considering his shooting percentage numbers are as good as a wing player’s can get (47.6%FG, 42.2% 3FG, 86.3% FT in 08-09).

The only doubts that critics of Durant’s game have been that his lanky frame wouldn’t allow him to succeed against bigger competition in the NBA and that he is only a scorer and doesn’t bring any other skills to the table. Despite those doubters, Durant has quietly proved those haters wrong as he also averaged solid numbers in rebounding, assists and steals last year (6.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3spg).

Durant’s recently received praise from Coach K and the rest of the Team USA’s coaching staff for his versatility, hard work, dedication and pure talent is just further proof that this kid is going to be one of the best basketball player’s for years to come. I’m predicting multiple NBA scoring titles, serious MVP considerations and a title or two for Durant before it’s all said and done. The scariest thing about Durant is that he doesn’t turn 21 until September 29th. This kid is going to be a problem for MANY years to come…

What are your thoughts?